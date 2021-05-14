Tecumseh schools expect to save more than $2M over 5 years

An ASA Administrative position, salary and benefits - saving $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

Reduced a high school P.E. position, salary and benefits - saving $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

A Medway secretary and salary - saving $10,840 annually and $54,200 over five years

A high school paraprofessional for ASA and salary - saving $8,700 annually and $43,500 over five years

During the 2020-21 school year, the district had a total annual savings of $339,000, which is a five-year savings through 2025 of $1,695,000, Crew said.

The district eliminated:

Not replacing the assistant superintendent role or hiring a director of facilities and safety at the board office - saving $20,000 annually and $100,000 over five years

An accounts payable position at the board office - saving $70,000 annually and $350,000 over five years

A high school assistant principal, salary and benefits - saving $100,000 annually and $500,000 over five years

A high school paraprofessional position, salary and benefits - saving $20,000 annually and $100,000 over five years

A middle School ALC monitor position, salary and benefits - saving $29,000 annually and $145,000 over five years

Reduced a guidance counselor, salary and benefits - saving $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

CBI program at the high school - savings $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

Crew said she is waiting for the five-year forecast to determine any future reductions, but “anticipates it to look better.”