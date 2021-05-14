springfield-news-sun logo
Tecumseh schools expect to save more than $2M over 5 years

Tecumseh Local School District's Board of Education and Superintendent held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss potential levy plans. Brooke Spurlock/Staff.
By Brooke Spurlock
District eliminated various staff positions, resulting in anticipated savings in 5-year forecast.

Tecumseh Local Schools has saved more than $450,000 over the two school years and anticipates saving more than $2.2 million over the course of its five-year forecast, according to the district’s superintendent.

The district has saved a total of $458,540 over the last two school years, and expects a total savings of $2,292,700 through 2025.

During the 2019-20 school year, the district had a total annual savings of $119,540, which is a five-year savings through 2024 of $597,700, said Superintendent Paula Crew.

The district eliminated:

An ASA Administrative position, salary and benefits - saving $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

Reduced a high school P.E. position, salary and benefits - saving $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

A Medway secretary and salary - saving $10,840 annually and $54,200 over five years

A high school paraprofessional for ASA and salary - saving $8,700 annually and $43,500 over five years

During the 2020-21 school year, the district had a total annual savings of $339,000, which is a five-year savings through 2025 of $1,695,000, Crew said.

The district eliminated:

Not replacing the assistant superintendent role or hiring a director of facilities and safety at the board office - saving $20,000 annually and $100,000 over five years

An accounts payable position at the board office - saving $70,000 annually and $350,000 over five years

A high school assistant principal, salary and benefits - saving $100,000 annually and $500,000 over five years

A high school paraprofessional position, salary and benefits - saving $20,000 annually and $100,000 over five years

A middle School ALC monitor position, salary and benefits - saving $29,000 annually and $145,000 over five years

Reduced a guidance counselor, salary and benefits - saving $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

CBI program at the high school - savings $50,000 annually and $250,000 over five years

Crew said she is waiting for the five-year forecast to determine any future reductions, but “anticipates it to look better.”

