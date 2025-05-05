Clark, Champaign high schools prepare for graduation ceremonies

Graduation season is upon us, and high schools across Clark and Champaign counties are preparing for these milestone occasions for the Class of 2025.
Here is a list of where and when the ceremonies are scheduled:
Clark County
Clark-Shawnee: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15 at Shawnee High School.
Emmanuel Christian Academy: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18 at Emmanuel Christian Academy.
Springfield-Clark CTC: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at the Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University.
Global Impact STEM Academy: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 22 at Clark State College’s Performing Arts Center.
Catholic Central: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22 at St. Raphael Church.
Greenon: 7 p.m. Friday, May 23 at Wittenberg University.
Springfield: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 24 in the Springfield High School Stadium.
Kenton Ridge: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 in the Kenton Ridge PK-12 Campus Gymnasium.
Northeastern: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 in the Northeastern PK-12 Campus Gymnasium.
Tecumseh: 7 p.m. Friday, May 30 in Spitzer Stadium, and it will end with a fireworks show. The rain dates are Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. or Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m.
Northwestern: 7 p.m. Friday, May 30 at Hobart Arena.
Southeastern: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 31 in the high school gymnasium.
Champaign County
Graham: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17 at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium.
Triad: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at the football field (weather permitting).
West Liberty-Salem: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at the stadium (Inclement weather would move it inside to gymnasium).
Mechanicsburg: 7 p.m. Friday, May 30 at Mechanicsburg Stadium. If the weather is poor, graduation will be indoors at the same time.
Urbana: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Hillclimber Stadium. The rain date is Sunday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m.
