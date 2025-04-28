Local college graduations start with Cedarville; Wittenberg, Clark St. to follow

Here is a list of upcoming college graduation events:

Cedarville University

The commencement weekend will begin with a senior celebration at 8 p.m. Friday, May 2, in the Dixon Ministry Center’s Jeremiah Chapel.

The 129th commencement will be held in two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3, in the Doden Field House.

A total of 905 degrees will be given, including 758 to undergraduate students and 147 to advanced-degree graduate students. This includes 21 graduates who completed an accelerated degree program, earning both bachelor’s and graduate degrees, 26 international students, 48 honors program graduates and 21 students who achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Cedarville President Thomas White will give the commencement address for both ceremonies.

The morning ceremony is for graduates from the Schools of Allied Health and Psychology, Education and Social Work, Engineering and Computer Science, Nursing and Pharmacy.

The afternoon ceremony is for graduates from the Schools of Art and Humanities, Biblical and Theological Studies, Science and Mathematics and the Robert W. Plaster School of Business.

Clark State College

The commencement for Clark State will be held in two ceremonies from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

The morning ceremony is for the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business and Applied Technologies.

The afternoon ceremony is the School of Health, Human, and Public Services.

Wittenberg University

The commencement for Wittenberg will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 17, in Commencement Hollow.

If there is inclement weather, commencement exercises will take place in Pam Evans Smith Arena, located in the Health, Wellness & Athletics (HWA) Complex. The live video feed of this year’s commencement exercises will be available to view in Geil Lounge and the Center Dining Room (CDR) of Wittenberg’s Benham-Pence Student Center, as well as on the university’s YouTube channel.

If the ceremony is held outside in Commencement Hollow, the Myers Hall Bell will ring at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. that morning. If the bell does not ring, this means the commencement will be held inside Pam Evans Smith Arena.

Other commencement events include:

Lavender Graduation Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, in the center dining room of the Benham-Pence Student Center.

Senior Send-Off from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 109 W. North St.

Baccalaureate Service at 4 p.m. Friday, May 16, in Weaver Chapel.

Hitimu-Multicultural Graduation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 16, in the center dining room of the Benham-Pence Student Center.

Other Miami Valley college graduations include:

Wright State University: May 2-3

Sinclair Community College: May 9

University of Dayton: May 10

Wilberforce University: May 10

Central State University: May 10

Miami University: May 17

Antioch College: June 21