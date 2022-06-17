Clark, Champaign government offices to close Monday for Juneteenth

Several government offices in Clark and Champaign counties will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19.
Clark County’s government office, the Clark County Common Pleas Court, and the Clark County Municipal Court will close on Monday in observance of the holiday, which occurs on a Sunday this year.
The city of Springfield’s offices will also be closed. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday.
The Village of Enon’s administrative office will be closed. In the event of water-related emergencies, the village advises people to contact 937-925-5716. Law enforcement can be contacted through the Clark County dispatch center at 937-328-2560. Village offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The city of New Carlisle’s offices will also be closed Monday, reopening at their usual times on Tuesday.
Champaign County’s government offices and the City of Urbana’s offices will also be closed Monday.
Pres. Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 that made June 19 a federal holiday.
About the Author