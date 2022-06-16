State readies for rollout of COVID vaccine for youngest children

“Developing and providing effective vaccines had been a cornerstone of the effort to protect us against this virus,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff during a Thursday media briefing. “The one group that has still been waiting has been our youngest children, those less than 5 years of age, and now that appears likely to change.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers already endorsed vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months and up, and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s advisory committee will meet Friday and Saturday to make recommendations.