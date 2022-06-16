State readies for rollout of COVID vaccine for youngest children

COVID-19 vaccines could be available as soon as next week for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
“Developing and providing effective vaccines had been a cornerstone of the effort to protect us against this virus,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff during a Thursday media briefing. “The one group that has still been waiting has been our youngest children, those less than 5 years of age, and now that appears likely to change.”
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers already endorsed vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for children 6 months and up, and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s advisory committee will meet Friday and Saturday to make recommendations.
The Pfizer vaccine is a three-shot series for 6 months through 4 years. Each dose is one-tenth the adult dose. The first two doses are three weeks apart and the final dose is given two months after the second.
Moderna’s vaccine is a two-shot series for ages 6 months through 5 years. Each dose is one-quarter the adult dose and is given four weeks apart.
Pediatricians, family physicians, hospitals, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies across Ohio have been placing orders, with the first deliveries expected Monday, Vanderhoff said.
