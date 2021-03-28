Citizens Against Mining in Mad River Twp. continues fight against Enon gravel company

“When we started this fight in 2017, the neighbors who banded together to fight this quarry had no idea that we would still be fighting in 2021,” CAM board member Kathleen Mathews said. “We thought this would be a short battle, and this certainly has not been short-lived at all.”

Paul Kavangh, a Springfield attorney who represents that group, described the ongoing cases “as running the Iron Man triathlon,” because there are so many aspects.

“We’ve essentially, in the Iron Man triathlon analogy, we’ve swam 2.4 miles but we still have to bike 114 and run 26,” Kavangh said. “We’re still kind of at the beginning of this.”

Kavangh said the legal process might take so long that “it’s possible that some of us might be dead when this is over.”

“The next step for us is to go to the court of appeals,” Kavangh said. ”That will probably happen sometime this year.”