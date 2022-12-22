CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Springfield region

Around the region

Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a traditional Christmas Eve service featuring carols, a candlelight service, and a retelling of the Christmas story. “Your place to celebrate Christmas and find hope.”

3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Christmas Eve at The Valley Troy… It’s My Favorite! The Valley Church Troy, 916 North Market St., Troy. Many people enjoy Christmas Eve at The Valley and say it is their favorite service of the year! Some say it because it’s the one time that they get to worship together as an entire family. For others, it’s singing familiar Christmas and praise songs with lots of other voices. Others love the candle lighting at the end of the service.

3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Greatest Gift Christmas Eve Candlelight Services will be held at Revive Church, 4701 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Join in for the 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Christmas Eve celebration filled with worship, carols, a powerful Christmas message and ending with a candle lighting.

3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Services at Newspring Church, 1150 S. Main St., Springboro. Join in for worship and our Candlelight Services on Christmas Eve.

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Luminaries at David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton. Bring your family and friends and enjoy over 4,600 luminaries, nearly 1,400 wreaths, the 120 foot-tall flagpole and the 30-foot by 60-foot flag.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Candlelight Service at Hope Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. Join Hope Church as they host the beauty of a candlelight service on Christmas Eve. Pastor Jason Bunger will share about the Unbelievable Christmas.

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Service “Let the Light In” at City Hope, 946 E. Lower Springboro Road, Springboro. All are welcome.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candlelight Service 2022 at The Journey Community Church, 40 S. 5th St., Miamisburg.

7 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and High, Springfield, celebrates Birth of our Savior with in-person and online worship, Interim Pastor Gil Santiago, Organist and Accompanist, Terry Donat, and Director of Music, Michael Koon. Christmas Eve Music, 7 p.m.; and Worship, 7:30 p.m.

7 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at Vineyard Church of Northridge, 4650 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield.

7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia.