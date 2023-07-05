Christian preschool seeks student memories for 50th anniversary celebration

A Springfield church’s preschool program is planning a unique form of class reunion. Maiden Lane Church of God’s Christian EduCare program is marking 50 years by seeking out memories and stories from the more than 4,000 children who attended as well as former staff, parents, grandparents or anyone whose life was positively influenced by it.

A booklet collecting the memories is being prepared for a reception on Sept. 10 that will be open to the public.

Reaching the anniversary is a tribute those who have kept EduCare going despite challenging times, competing programs and other factors, according to EduCare director Nikki Tackett, former director Margi Starr and board member Greg Baker. They attribute the longevity to faith and dedication.

EduCare, which is open to children age 3 who are toilet-trained up to age 5, is part of the church’s outreach and doesn’t receive state or federal funding, using donations and tuition monies to support it. Tackett has been around the program practically since the beginning, volunteering while still a teen, working in various capacities and being named to her current position. She said what sets it apart is involvement.

“Our goal from the very beginning was considering our families part of our family, making the children feel loved and accepted,” she said. “One of the blessings is having so many second-generation children who bring their children back. It’s our biggest compliment.”

Starr, director from 1983 through 2004, said the program is never far from her heart. Families are given a handbook that outlines the principles of being a Christian daycare, where kindness and friendship are the values it’s based, and learning proper behavior along with academics.

Not having outside sources of income has been a challenge at times, such as during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, but having a supportive board helps. Tackett and Starr recalled a time when a large snowfall kept students from coming and caused financial struggles, leaving questions as to how payroll would be met, only to have a parent walk in with a $10,000 donation.

“In difficult times, our faith has shown God would help us find answers,” Starr said.

Baker said the longevity of the staff is also a tribute to the values. EduCare has a staff of 12 with five classes.

Hiring staff from a variety of backgrounds and creating lesson plans that reflect both the educational and faith-based beliefs along with mandated training are part of the program. The curriculum is designed to blend academics with building social skills the students will need going onto kindergarten.

“Part of our job is to partner with parents to make sure their students have success when they go on to school,” said Tackett. “It’s a place for parents to learn how to be parents, and we’re here to assure and encourage as a resource for parents.”

A new challenge for the coming year is preparing for the children born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, who may not be as prepared as their predecessors due to isolation and other factors during that unusual time.

Tackett and Starr hope those children will one day have positive memories of their time at EduCare and are excited to be reunited with those who’ve already benefitted. They always enjoy hearing back from their previous students.

One former student was proud of his newly-acquired driver’s license and stopped by to share this with Tackett. She’d heard of a young man who works at a car dealership who sold a car to a former classmate, something they didn’t realize until into the deal.

Starr said the tribute book will include sponsorships in memory of those who have passed or they’d like to celebrate along with the memories. Tackett smiled and recalled a boy whose energy could lead to mischief she referred to as a “booger,” but has gone on to succeed as an adult.

“I’d love to see that booger come in along with anyone who has been through our programs. We have a lot of EduCare staff who were students and marriages and so many other things,” she said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

To contribute memories to the EduCare 50th anniversary booklet, email educare50thbirthday@maidenlane.org. The deadline to send these in is Aug. 1.

For other information, go to christianeducarepreschool.org/.