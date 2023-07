What to know about Ohio fireworks laws for Fourth of July

Ohio fireworks laws have changed in the past few years to allow more residents to discharge fireworks, which will affect celebrations for Independence Day.

In 2021, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172, which went into effect last year and allows the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.

The law allows Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks from 4 to 11 p.m. on certain designated days — including July 3-5, the weekends immediately before and after Independence Day and several cultural and religious holidays.

This bill became affective July 1, 2022. However, cities were allowed to create their own limitations or ban the discharge of consumer fireworks, even after the passing of the bill.

Springfield is one of those cities in which the use of fireworks still is prohibited.

The city’s codified ordinances state that “no person shall discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks in this municipality.” However, there is an exception for licensed exhibitors of fireworks that are authorized to conduct a fireworks exhibition.

Violators of the ordinance could face a first-degree misdemeanor charge punishable by up to $1,000 in fines or six months in jail.

To report the illegal use of fireworks, call the Springfield Police Division’s non-emergency number at 937-324-7680.

Other cities in the Dayton area that opted out of the state fireworks law include:

- Beavercreek

- Dayton

- Fairborn

- Germantown

- Kettering

- Oakwood

- Trotwood

- Vandalia

According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, there was an uptick in the number of injuries and property loss due to structure fires caused by fireworks in recent years. However, the number of fireworks-caused fires went down in 2021, the year the new law was passed.

In cities allowing for the private use of fireworks, residents must be on their own property or have permission from the property owner. No person under the age of 18 is allowed to purchase or handle fireworks, and the discharge of fireworks while intoxicated is prohibited.

The Ohio Department of Commerce reported over 18,500 fires a year are started by fireworks. To maintain safety going into the firework season, here are some tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on what to do and what to avoid this weekend:

- Use protective gear including eyewear when handling fireworks

- Do not light fireworks indoors, its the law

- Aim fireworks away from people, properties, and flammable materials

- Maintain access to water or a fire extinguisher in case of fire

- Soak all unused fireworks in water for hours before discarding the materials

- Be aware of your surroundings whilst partaking in firework activities