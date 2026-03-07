Charlie Crabill honored with 2026 Kuss award

Ed Leventhal, who won the award last year, presented it to Crabill, with whom he has been friends with for 55 years.

Leventhal said Crabill “doesn’t fit the mold of previous recipients” in many ways, not being the “organizational type” but rather “an innovator and a creator.”

“For more than 80 years, he has chosen to invest his energy, his resources, and his heart right here. He could have gone anywhere. He could have built anywhere,” Leventhal said. “But he chose Springfield, and because he chose Springfield, Springfield is better.”

The Crabill family has called Springfield home for almost 200 years. In 1806, David Crabill and his family settled in the city, building the Crabill house in 1826 on the land in which it currently stands, Leventhal said.

A former lawyer, Crabill created and operated 28 businesses in seven states and employed nearly 500 people. In 1981 he was chairman of the Greater Springfield Partnership board, and he was previously president of the CIC Board, a member of the Springfield Rotary Club and has been active in the Historical Society and Historical Center.

He is involved in the Crabill Family Foundation, founded by his son Scott and wife Angie, which supports organizations involved in healthcare, education, housing and the arts.

Greater Springfield Partnership President Mike McDorman said award recipients are chosen by a team comprised of the chamber board’s executive committee and past board chairs.

Crabill in a video interview said he admired Kuss and he is proud to share the award with close friends Leventhal and Andy Bell. He said they hope to pass on their strong support of Springfield to the next generation.

“I’m very proud of this award and it is very meaningful to me because it is named after Dick Kuss and I know all the good deeds that Dick has done,” Crabill said.

Kuss, former Speedway CEO, was a Springfield business and community leader. He was known for his generosity and genuine nature.

The inaugural award was presented in 2007 to Kuss, and past winners include Fred Leventhal, Pete Hackett, Charlie Brougher, John Field, Dave Hobson, Harry Egger, Chuck Ingle, Bob Warren, Tom Rue, Jim Peifer, Tony Kenney, Gus Geil, Tom Loftis, Andy Bell, Jim Lagos, Dan Young, Alicia Sweet Hupp and Ed Leventhal.

Other awards included large business of the year for which Topre was awarded; small business of the year, which Chick-Fil-A received; the community impact award, received by Mercy Health; and the Big Dreamer award, which Robert C. Henry received.