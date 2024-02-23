Businesses, community members awarded for contributions at Greater Springfield Partnership expo

Sweet Manufacturing was founded in Springfield in 1955.

“My father was the initial guiding post for me, who taught me you need to be active in your community and engage your employees in the community too,” Hupp said in a video played at the ceremony.

Hupp said she is an education advocate, serving on Clark State College’s and Wittenberg University’s boards.

Hupp said her selection for the award is “humbling.”

“When I was first informed that I had been selected for this award, I was numb — and I have to be honest — I’m still numb,” Hupp said. “To be even put in the same box as Mr. Kuss is just unbelievable.”

Kuss was a Springfield business and community leader. He was known for his generosity and genuine nature.

“I saw all the things he did to support the community, and that kind of thing rubs off and it made me feel like I want to do that too,” Hupp said. “I want to be like Mr. Kuss, what an example he was for me.”

Jeff Wyler was named Business of the Year, while The Peanut Shoppe was named Small Business of the Year.

The Turner Foundation was given the Community Impact Award.

Michele Hemphill was named Ambassador of the Year.

Gov. Mike DeWine was selected as the Big Dreamer Banner, and the Safety Leader of the Year was Gregg Marker.

J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO of JobsOhio, gave a keynote address, and businesses partook in an expo preceding the awards.