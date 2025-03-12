‘Servant leader’ Ed Leventhal honored with lifetime community achievement award

Andy Bell, who was once the president of a large Springfield-based insurance company, presented the award to Leventhal, saying he is “a true servant leader” that’s been involved in an “impressive list of transformational projects and boards” in the community.

“What sets servant leaders apart from other leaders is that they are focused on others and not just on themselves,” Bell said.

“I’ve known Eddie for almost 50 years, working on community projects and serving on not-for-profit boards, and he’s a good friend. He’s dependable and honest in all his dealings ... Eddie has helped improve Springfield through his many civic and charitable duties, including working with an impressive list of organizations.”

Leventhal said he was humbled at receiving this award.

“Recognizing Dick Kuss' life’s achievements and accepting an award that has his name attached to it is one of the highlights of my career in Springfield, and I’ll be forever grateful for the recognition, not just for myself but for those who came before me, those who helped me along the journey and hopefully setting the stage for the next generation of leaders,” he said.

Leventhal, who is the president/owner of A&E Powdercoating and Valco Industries, has spent 54 years in Springfield.

He has served the community on many boards, Springfield City Schools board, the Global Impact STEM Academy, the Springfield Foundation, Community Health Foundation and more.

Explore Clark County disability group offers new mobile changing unit for local events

Leventhal said he “had the fortune” of knowing Kuss for many years.

“Dick set the standard. He’s the gold standard of community in my estimation and had a tremendous legacy and someone I always looked up to,“ he said. ”I think the best way to serve the community, to serve an organization, is to be involved and actively engaged in the mission of that organization. I think trying to provide opportunities, trying to promote leadership, trying to promote local ownership, is critical to the future of our community."

The inaugural award was presented in 2007 to Kuss, and past winners include Fred Leventhal, Pete Hackett, Charlie Brougher, John Field, Dave Hobson, Harry Egger, Chuck Ingle, Bob Warren, Tom Rue, Jim Peifer, Tony Kenney, Gus Geil, Tom Loftis, Andy Bell, Jim Lagos, Dan Young, and Alicia Sweet Hupp.