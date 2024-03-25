Champion City Food Truck Rallies to return with Burger Fest

The rallies, which are entering their fifth year in Springfield, will last through October with rallies taking place on the third Friday of each month.

“Springfield has an amazing foodie community, and we’re excited to be bringing another season of Food Truck Rallies to Springfield,” said Event Organizer Brian Johnson. “Mother Stewart’s Brewing is the perfect place for our rallies. They have delicious brews and an amazing beer garden patio where rally-goers can enjoy their food truck dinners.”

Burger Fest will feature Kung Fu BBQ, I Heart Ice Cream, Home Cooked Vibes, Claybourne Grill, Steaks and Cakes, Soul Train, Rennys Hennys, The Smoqehouse, RineBoi Churrasco Grill, El Bueno Taco, Childers’ Chimney Cakes and Spin City Cotton Candy.

“Burgers are a classic American dish.” Johnson said “From cookouts to high-end steak houses, you’re bound to find a burger on the menu. We’re excited to see how each truck takes on this staple. With the wide and interesting array of trucks joining us, we know that everyone will be able to find the perfect burger for them.”

All Champion City Food Truck Rallies take place as scheduled regardless of weather conditions. All ages are welcome, and the events are free to attend.

For more information, visit www.championcityfoodtruckrally.com and www.facebook.com/events/24926018050347387.