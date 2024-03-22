Springfield schools adds Anita Biles, Maurice Douglass to strategic initiatives department

In Biles’ new position, she will orchestrate the outreach and opening efforts of the SBHC, serving as liaison between the the district, Rocking Horse and the community. She is a new hire, but she was a past school board president.

The SBHC will offer a variety of services including primary care, vaccinations, health screenings, mental health counseling, patient resource assistance, and it’s designed to accommodate dental and vision services in the future.

The district partnered with Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Community Health Foundation and the city of Springfield for the $2 million project. It’s planned to open in time for the 2024-25 school year.

Biles most recently served as the Health and Nutrition Director of the Miami Valley Child Development Centers and as the Health Educator of the Clark County Combined Health District before that.

“My love for children and families of Springfield, combined with my career that has been rich in health care, education and community outreach, made my decision to accept this position easy. I look forward to assisting the (district) and Rocking Horse as they open and operate this amazing facility that will serve as an additional, convenient center of health for our kids,” Biles said.

Explore Victim identified in Springfield shooting that prompted school closures

In Douglass’ new role, he will focus on at-risk middle and high school students by identifying underserved youth and connecting them with targeted district resources, as well as being tasked with collaborating with community stakeholders, including families, businesses, nonprofits and agencies to surround students with opportunities. He will also continue in his supplemental role as football coach.

Douglass previously served as a Youth Transition Specialist at Springfield High School where he successfully transitioned students to the former alternate school. After the alternative school transitioned to the School of Innovation, he began helping with the safety and security of the high school and mentoring students.

“I’m thankful for this new opportunity to further connect with our Wildcat family. Over the past 10 years in the district, I have met many students from all backgrounds, all with their own story. It has been an honor getting to personally know hundreds of our students, and I look forward to meeting hundreds more,” Douglass said.