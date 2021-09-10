Champaign County to honor lives lost during 9/11

Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run 5 K Walk/Run for Peace

Also slated for Saturday is the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run 5 K Walk/Run for Peace, which honors the life of Titus, a Champaign County native who was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175. The memorial 5K, hosted by Titus’ family, will begin at 9 a.m. at Freedom Grove, located at 1512 S. U.S. Rt. 68 in Urbana.

“Commemorating 20 Years of Peacebuilding after 9/11″

A keynote speech by author and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who befriended the Titus family after Alicia’s death and has spoken at every five-year anniversary event in her memory after 9/11, will be held on at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Urbana Christian Conference Center, located on 1778 Ohio 29. Proceeds from both the speaking event and the memorial 5K will be donated to the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.