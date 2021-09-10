Champaign County to honor lives lost during 9/11

Several events in Champaign County in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 are scheduled for this weekend, including a motorcade, a memorial 5K honoring a Champaign County native and a speaking event.
Public safety procession
The motorcade of public safety vehicles, scheduled for today, will begin on North Main Street in Urbana and end at Route 559 in Mechanicsburg, according to a Champaign County Fire Chief’s Association news release. The following stops are included in the motorcade tour:
- Urbana Square (for the flag lowering ceremony to kick off the day): 7:15 a.m.
- Urbana Fire and Police: 7:24 a.m.
- Champaign County Sheriff’s Office: 7:31 a.m.
- Christiansburg Fire: 11:33 a.m.
- Johnson-Saint Paris Fire: 11:54 a.m.
- Saint Paris Police: 12:04 p.m.
- Rosewood Fire: 12:27 p.m.
- West Liberty Salem Fire and Police: 1:02 p.m.
- North Lewisburg fire and Police: 1:35 p.m.
- Mechanicsburg Fire and Police: 2:04 p.m.
The Urbana Police and Fire Division will also raise a flag at the Champaign County Balloon Festival at Grimes Field Airport in Urbana following the motorcade, with the flag raising slated for 5:30 p.m.
Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run 5 K Walk/Run for Peace
Also slated for Saturday is the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Run 5 K Walk/Run for Peace, which honors the life of Titus, a Champaign County native who was a flight attendant on United Airlines Flight 175. The memorial 5K, hosted by Titus’ family, will begin at 9 a.m. at Freedom Grove, located at 1512 S. U.S. Rt. 68 in Urbana.
“Commemorating 20 Years of Peacebuilding after 9/11″
A keynote speech by author and former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who befriended the Titus family after Alicia’s death and has spoken at every five-year anniversary event in her memory after 9/11, will be held on at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Urbana Christian Conference Center, located on 1778 Ohio 29. Proceeds from both the speaking event and the memorial 5K will be donated to the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund.