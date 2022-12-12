Champaign County ‘renaissance’ brings more jobs, housing and recreation to region

ORBIS, which employs 300 people at its Urbana site and is located less than 30 minutes from Springfield, broke ground on its $42 million, 50,000 square-foot expansion in October. The expansion positions the company to add more than 40 jobs to the area in the next few years.

The growth of the manufacturing plant will create a new building to house presses and tools, said ORBIS President Bill Ash. Construction is expected to be completed by the middle of next summer.

“For decades, we have been part of the Urbana business community,” he said. “We look forward to this new chapter.”

Part of ORBIS’ interest in Urbana for its location comes from its proximity to major highways, but Ash said he also loves the spirit of the community.

“People make things happen here, and they work to overcome challenges,” Ash said.

Firetruck developer Sutphen began construction on a new facility on State Route 55, consolidating its other Urbana spots into one 160,000 square-foot site, last fall. The company will be adding up to 20 jobs.

Economic development going on outside of Champaign County, too, gives its communities an opportunity to become the home of those working outside of the county.

The Intel plant under development in New Albany and the Honda EV battery plant proposed for the region will attract people from other states to Ohio, and communities within Champaign County contain housing that is less expensive than that in Columbus, Ebert said.

“We are anticipating an influx eventually of workers coming from other states and other areas of our state to work in these mega plants…we kind of are right there in the outer part of what they consider the hour and 15 minute commute time. Champaign County sits right in that,” Ebert said.

Urbana will see an influx of more than 500 mix-style housing units, ranging from patio style to single-family homes to apartments, in phases at Dugan Place, a planned housing development behind the Wal-Mart off East U.S. Highway 36, according to Urbana Mayor Bill Bean.

These housing units appeal to families, young professionals, and people in the senior population looking to downsize, Bean said.

Senior citizens are moving to smaller spaces in the area, putting houses back onto the market.

The former Douglas Hotel and the former North and South Elementary Schools were recently transformed into apartments for individuals 55 and older in an effort to add to the area’s housing stock. Several units within Urbana’s senior housing stock are also devoted to those with developmental disabilities, Bean said.

Several loft apartments are also planned for Urbana’s downtown, going above shops in the square, Bean said.

Development efforts are working to attract families and young professionals to Champaign County, an area that has often experienced “brain drain,” people with skills and desirable training leaving an area due to lack of opportunity.

“But that’s changing,” Bean said.

Expanding the employer base has a domino effect on development in the area, Eberts said. Work opportunities encourage people to take root in the area, and others create new amenities and necessities.

Urbana’s downtown, for example, has seen its own resurgence with the introduction of young businesses to its core: an authentic Cuban restaurant, a brew-pub and a wine bar with coffee beverages line the streets. A restaurant that serves tapas should be opening soon downtown, too.

“It’s not a nine-to-five downtown, but a downtown that’s open all the time,” Ebert said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Urbana’s mayor, who’s led the community since 2012 and served on city council since the 1980s, said there’s a different energy in town than he’s seen in years.

“Urbana is going through a renaissance,” Bean said.

The city is undergoing a $6 million project, primarily funded through grants, to revitalize its streets. New gutters, curbs and sidewalks were installed into Scioto and South Main Streets this year. Next year will see facelifts for Miami and High streets, Bean said.

Other amenities in town have expanded. An inclusive playground, featuring equipment that can be used by children of all abilities, finished its first phase at Urbana City Park. More equipment is expected to be added during the $300,000 project.

Grocery options in Urbana are also expanding: work on construction of an Aldi grocery store on Scioto Street will begin in the coming months, and the location is expected to be ready to open in July next year, according to Bean.

Development efforts aren’t just concentrated to Urbana, though, Ebert said. The partnership is working with people wanting to become entrepreneurs in other parts of the county. A dog grooming business, for instance, opened this year in North Lewisburg.

“We have partners within every municipality,” Ebert said. “And they’re good partners who want to grow Champaign County.”