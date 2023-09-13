Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Buster! Buster arrived at Paws Animal Shelter with Ying and Yang, when their former owner was killed in an auto accident. They now need a new loving home. Buster is super friendly and greets all visitors to their room. He was obviously used to getting a lot of attention and is missing it. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED