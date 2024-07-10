Champaign County Pet of the Week

Gage was abandoned in a tote with five other cats who were left on the front porch of Paws Animal Shelter. Gage and three of the other cats were 5-months-old kittens and were left in a separate tote. Two adult males (Kobe and Lance) were in the other tote. They’re all very sweet, were initially stressed at being abandoned and then going through quarantine in a shelter with a lot of other cats. Gage, Molly and Mia are now in one of our kitten rooms and are having a blast, playing with one another and all their toys, and watching the birds outside their window. They were clearly handled a lot, as they are both so sweet and friendly. Come visit them at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED