Champaign County Pet of the Week

Mercury and his three brothers and one sister were raised in a foster home until they were old enough to be weaned from their momma. They came to PAWS to find fur-ever homes. They are fun, sweet, playful little kittens who will do well in most any home. Come visit them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED