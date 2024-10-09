Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Siri. I’ve spent my days being a nurturing mother to my kittens and teaching them the ways of the world. Now, they’ve grown and started their own journeys. It’s my turn to enjoy life. I’m sweet, smart, playful and gentle. I love chasing after laser pointers and I’m quite the expert at solving puzzle toys. I’m also a fan of quiet moments, purring softly while I receive gentle strokes. Adopting me means welcoming a well-rounded, affectionate and intelligent friend into your life. Won’t you consider making me a part of your family? Come visit me at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED