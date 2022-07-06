Champaign County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Meet Nefertiti. She’s a beautiful 1-year-old tiger tabby with spots of orange here and there. She is very nice and friendly. Nefertiti is already spayed and is waiting to meet you. She wants a place to call home, hopefully with a window to watch out. Come meet her in the Catabana at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED