Kiwi is a beautiful 4-year-old female Calico who was returned due to family illness. She is a sweet cat who loves to be petted and will do well in just about any home. Come visit her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED