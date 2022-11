Meet Thunder. Thunder and his sisters are 10 weeks old and as ornery as kittens get. They love to play and play, and of course take naps. They’re so cute, a little shy but they would love to meet you. Come see them in the Kitty Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED