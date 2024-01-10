Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Maizy! Maizy was surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter by a very nice family. We were told that she is a Black Smoke Selkirk Rex. Maizy did not do well at all with this lady’s dogs, so she will need a house without dogs. She seemed to do just fine with her other cat friends, just not the dogs. She’s very sweet and playful, and is adjusting well to being in the Catacabana, one of the adult cat rooms at Paws. She does get along with her roommates, so she’d do well in a house with other cats. She has long, thick fur, so whoever adopts her should be prepared to brush her regularly. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED