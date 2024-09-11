Champaign County Pet of the Week

Darragh was found as a stray in Bellefontaine and was brought in to Paws Animal Shelter to find a forever home. He’s doesn’t get along with other cats. He doesn’t bully or stalk them, but if they get too close to him, he will growl at them and swat if they’re real close. As he has time to adjust, he may decide he likes other cats, but for now we’d have to say he would be best as an only cat. He’s very beautiful and he’s sweet with people, rubbing around and wanting to be petted. He’s young, so once he settles in we think he will really enjoy playing as well. Meet this beautiful boy and see if he would be a good fit in your home. Come visit him at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED