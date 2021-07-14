Champaign County Pet of the Week

Bathsheba is a beautiful spayed 4-year-old dark torti. She had sadly been left behind when her former people moved away. Bathsheba is your typical ornery torti, playful and independent, sassy and sweet. She’s now looking for her real fur-ever home. Come by and meet Bathsheba in the front lobby at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED