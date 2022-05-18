Champaign County Pet of the Week

Goldie Locks is a beautiful white and grayish 3-year-old spayed female cat. While she’s not exactly a lap cat, she is very curious and likes to play with you. If you don’t want to play, Goldie is content to lounge and bird watch. Come meet her in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED