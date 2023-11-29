Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Chelsie! Chelsie was found as a stray in Urbana. She showed up at a feral cat colony that a nice lady in Urbana feeds every day. Chelsie was just a young kitten when she first appeared, and then she disappeared for a couple weeks. Once she was brought in to Paws Animal Shelter she was tested and went through quarantine. She is now in one of our kitten rooms and is doing very well. She’s used to her roommates, and is a very sweet, quiet kitten. Chelsie would love to have a family of her own to play with her and hold her. She’s on the quiet side so she would do best in a calm home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED