Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Jackson. I’m discovering the joy of soft pats and warm laps. I’m a gentle soul, eager to find a place where I can feel safe and loved. Note from Paws humans: Jackson came to us with his brother, Shaggy (who has been adopted). Their mom was feral, and has now been trapped and spayed, so no more kittens for her. The family taking care of mom brought her two kittens to Paws Animal Shelter so they could be adopted. Come visit Jackson at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED