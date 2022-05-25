Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Moose and Darla! They are 11-week-old kittens out of a litter of five. Sweet, friendly and playful! They’ve been around dogs and cats and are okay with both. Moose and Darla will likely do well in just about any home. Come meet them today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED