Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Twizzler! Twizzler and his two siblings were brought to Paws Animal Shelter when they were just over two weeks old. Their mother was shot and killed, and her babies were found not far from her. The poor little things went into foster care right away, as they had to be bottle fed. When they were big enough they were brought back to the shelter. They’re now ready for their forever homes. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED