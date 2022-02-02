Hamburger icon
Champaign County Pet of the Week

Mathena is a very sweet 2-year-old spayed female. She came in with four babies who have all found homes. Now it’s Mathena’s turn. She’s a very loving cat who even lets you rub her tummy and will do well in just about any home. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

