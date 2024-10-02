Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Marble. I’m sweet as a sugar cookie, though a bit shy. I’ve been told I have a gentle spirit. It’s true, I might take a little while to warm up to new people, but once I do, I promise to shower you with love. I’m still learning how to socialize, so I’d appreciate a patient friend who can help me come out of my shell. I’m not the kind of cat who will jump on your lap immediately, but give me some time and I’ll be your best companion. If you’re looking for a loyal friend who will appreciate your kindness, then I’m the cat for you. I’ve made a new cat friend since being at Paws. Little CJ likes to cuddle with me in my covered bed. Come visit me at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED