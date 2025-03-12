Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Amore! I’m an adult cat with a heart full of love. I’m sweet, friendly and playful, always ready to share a cuddle or chase a toy. I’ve had some adventures in my life, but now I’m looking for a forever home where I can share my love and playfulness. I promise to be your best friend, to greet you with purrs and head rubs, and to keep you entertained with my playful antics. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED