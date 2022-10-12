Champaign County Pet of the Week

Babe is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female Torti. She’s a big girl at 14 pounds and so very sweet. Babe is looking for a fur-ever home as she has been in and out of homes a lot. She’s done with that. Sadly, she has been front declawed. Babe loves to give kisses and also likes to sit in the bathtub or sink to watch the water run. Come meet Babe at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED