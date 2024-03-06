Champaign County Pet of the Week

Nova and her four brothers came to Paws Animal Shelter with their mom, Belinda, when they were 13-weeks-old. They had been living in a shed in Springfield, and had not been handled as much as they should have been. The three siblings, who were really outgoing, have all been adopted, and just Maverick and Nova are left. Nova is still close to her brother and you frequently find them napping in the same area. She isn’t as shy as he is and will let you pet her, even if you forgot to bring treats! If you have some patience and want to really make a difference in a cat’s life, adopt Nova and her brother Maverick. If you submit an inquiry via Petfinder for more information, include your telephone number for a more-timely response. Come visit them at the Paws Animal Shelter is at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED