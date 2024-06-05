Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Charlie! Charlie was surrendered by her owner who was unemployed and could no longer afford to keep her. She is a beautiful long-haired cat who had to be shaved because her fur was so badly matted. It will just take a few months to grow back, and then she will be as beautiful as ever. Charlie is a very playful, curious, and adventurous cat who was so happy to be out of quarantine, and has been busy exploring her new room ever since. She’s very sweet and loving and would be a wonderful addition to any family. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED