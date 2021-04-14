Champaign County Pet of the Week

Olivia is still looking for her purrfect fur-ever home where she’ll be the only cat. She’s a sweet little 2 1/2-year-old orange tabby who has already been spayed and goes home with update vaccines. Olivia is in a foster home at this time, so if you’re interested in meeting her, give a call to 937-653-6233. Come visit Olivia at the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED