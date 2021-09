Rolo and his siblings are the sweetest little kittens who love to play and snuggle and purr and, well, be kittens. They are all looking for their fur-ever homes and will do well in just about any home. Come meet them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED