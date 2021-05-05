Champaign County library to be closed for a week for technology upgrades

“During this week, library staff will be converting as much of the 120,000 items in the collection as possible over to RFID technology. Radio Frequency IDentification technology enables multiple items to be checked out all at once instead of scanning each individual barcode. This makes for a better checkout experience, especially when using the new self-checkout kiosks that are now available,” the website stated.

RFID technology will also make it easier to manage the library’s collection, which will decrease the staff time involved in the inventory process and they can spend time on other projects that improve library services, according to the website.