Champaign County library to be closed for a week for technology upgrades

The Champaign County Public Library will be closed from May 17-22 for technology upgrades, according to the library’s website.
“During this week, library staff will be converting as much of the 120,000 items in the collection as possible over to RFID technology. Radio Frequency IDentification technology enables multiple items to be checked out all at once instead of scanning each individual barcode. This makes for a better checkout experience, especially when using the new self-checkout kiosks that are now available,” the website stated.
RFID technology will also make it easier to manage the library’s collection, which will decrease the staff time involved in the inventory process and they can spend time on other projects that improve library services, according to the website.
Access to both library buildings will be unavailable, but guests can pick up items at the drive-thru window at the main library branch, 1060 Scioto St., and curbside service at the North Lewisburg branch, 161 Winder St., during normal business hours. Book drops will also remain open and no items will be due during the closure.
For the drive-up service, guests can place holds on items through the online card catalog or call the library, who will then notify you when your items are ready to be picked up. At the main library, go to the drive-up window on the west side of the building and call 937-653-3811 and staff will bring your items to you. At the North Lewisburg Branch, park in a marked space, open your trunk and call 937-747-3042 and staff will place the items in your trunk. No appointments are needed.