Champaign County 4-H, FFA members reflect on 2022 fair

Another first-time exhibitor, Cameron Prince, 9, showed several sheep – Fat Sassy, Tonkin and Dotty, among others – this year and took home numerous awards: four trophies and eight banners, including Overall Rookie Showman, Grand Champion Market Lamb recognition, third overall recognition in the market show and more.

“If you work hard, you can win anything,” he beamed. “You can be tall, you can be small. Any age. You can win.”

Prince said he learned a lot in his first year in showmanship: working hard renders results, to start. But he also loved fair week for the time he was able to spend with his friends and family.

But Prince also just really likes sheep: a good starter animal for his first fair year, his family decided.

Heidi Keene, 9, feeds her pygmy goats a snack as she sits in the pen with them Thursday.

“They’re fuzzy, their wool feels nice,” he said. “And they’re just so much fun.”

A level of trust and connection created between the showman and the animal benefits an exhibitioner, said Payton Massie, 11.

The Burg’s Barnyard 4-H Club member said it’s easy to handle her steer, Mocha, and feeder, George, because they have become very comfortable with her. So comfortable that they munch on her elephant ears and cotton candy during fair week.

“You would think that they’re hard to control, hard to show,” she said. “They look more intimidating than they are.”

TODAY AT THE FAIR

Junior Fair Livestock Sales: 9 a.m.

Speed show barrel racing at the horse arena: 6 p.m.

Demolition derby at the grandstand: 7 p.m.