Peaches is a beautiful 9-year-old orange female. She is as sassy as she is sweet. Peaches gets along fine with our other female cats, but she’s not so crazy about the males. She does like to sit on your lap to be brushed. Peaches is our official greeter when you come in the front door. Come visit her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED