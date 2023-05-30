Central State to offer welding, other free workshops this summer

Central State University will offer three sessions of a beginner welding program this summer.
The Workforce Training and Development Center will present the first welding and heat treatment workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-9 at the university, 1400 Brush Row Road, in Jenkins Hall, room 114.
The workshop will be presented by Alessandro Rengan, who has a PhD in materials science and engineering.
The other welding workshops will also be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 26-30 and July 10-14.
This is the first time the workshops have been offered, and they are open to community members in Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties.
There will also be 13 other workshops offered, including: robotics, programmable logic controller and flexible manufacturing systems; metal additive manufacturing; environmental permitting and auditing; environmental health and safety and security (EHSS); principals of wastewater treatment and resource recovery; heat treating; CNC programming; additive manufacturing, reliability quality assurance and metrology; energy efficiency and auditing of water wastewater system; iOS app development; Android app development; principals of drinking water treatment and water quality; and small business/entrepreneurship workshops.
The other workshops will be held on various dates and times. Those interested can register on a general form and more information will be provided once your field of interest is indicated.
All programs are free, except the app development workshops.
To register for the welding workshop, visit https://forms.office.com/r/ZAgeSbxJAy. To register for any other workshops, visit https://forms.office.com/r/i7yuJTpdKE.
For more information, contact Ashley Browning, assistant project director, Workforce Training and Business Development Center at abrowning@centralstate.edu.
