Central State to offer welding, other free workshops this summer

There will also be 13 other workshops offered, including: robotics, programmable logic controller and flexible manufacturing systems; metal additive manufacturing; environmental permitting and auditing; environmental health and safety and security (EHSS); principals of wastewater treatment and resource recovery; heat treating; CNC programming; additive manufacturing, reliability quality assurance and metrology; energy efficiency and auditing of water wastewater system; iOS app development; Android app development; principals of drinking water treatment and water quality; and small business/entrepreneurship workshops.

The other workshops will be held on various dates and times. Those interested can register on a general form and more information will be provided once your field of interest is indicated.

All programs are free, except the app development workshops.

To register for the welding workshop, visit https://forms.office.com/r/ZAgeSbxJAy. To register for any other workshops, visit https://forms.office.com/r/i7yuJTpdKE.

For more information, contact Ashley Browning, assistant project director, Workforce Training and Business Development Center at abrowning@centralstate.edu.