Central Christian leads Ukraine relief effort

“It’s what us moms do,” Jordan said, smiling. “It makes me feel good I’m doing something for somebody else.”

Around 20 members of the mosque were eager to travel across town to Central Christian after working together in April. They collaborate twice a year for the Soup Kitchen and this was a chance to do good beyond the area.

“It is very essential to do for others. We always want to help with humanitarian efforts,” said Imam Yunus Lasania.

While he wasn’t preaching in the sanctuary this week, Central Christian Pastor Carl Ruby was maybe even more active than on a typical Sunday as he darted throughout the gym, carrying finished boxes of food, hitting gongs to signal accomplishments and helping wherever needed.

He said the numbers of volunteers that filled the gym exceeded his expectations and was gratified to see new faces.

“People see a need and want to help,” Ruby said. “We identify with others in need.”

Ruby said for as long as the ongoing war that affects Ukraine goes on, Central Christian will try to help.

Perkins said Kids Around the World helped nearly nine million in 2021 before the Ukrainian crisis. When things like this happen, others want to serve and projects like this help.

“This is an example of a community being Christ-like,” he said.