Cedarville surpasses 5K enrollment for first time in history

Cedarville University has surpassed 5,000 enrollment for the first time in the 135-year history.
The 2022-23 enrollment was 5,082 students in undergraduate, graduate and online programs, which is an increase of 367 students, or 7.8%, from last year’s record of 4,715 enrolled.
Driving the university’s 13th consecutive record enrollment included 1,139 first-time freshmen students, the largest freshman class in the university’s history, up 17% from last year. The previous record for an incoming freshman class was 995 in 2019, with dual enrolled high school students and graduate students also increasing to 672 and 542, respectively.
This enrollment increase represents a positive momentum that’s taking place at the university.
“God has granted us a privilege and responsibility to invest in the lives of this record-breaking number of students,” said Dr. Thomas White, president. “For our undergraduates, they have approximately 1,000 days on our campus, and we are committed to equipping each student for godly service and vocational distinction. Ultimately, we desire to glorify God through faithful stewardship of all the students that he has entrusted to us as they go on to serve as Christian leaders in business, healthcare, ministry and more.”
University leaders say the key reasons for their steady growth is the ability to become a niche school with a focus on biblical integration in the classroom, rigorous programs and thriving campus life.
Most incoming students choose this university because of the biblical worldview, the Bible minor built into every academic program and the daily chapel service, said Scott Van Loo, vice president for enrollment management.
“We’re an institution that is ‘for the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ,’” Van Loo said. “Families and students are connecting with the values that make Cedarville distinctive.”
About the Author