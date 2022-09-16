Cedarville surpasses 5K enrollment for first time in history

The 2022-23 enrollment was 5,082 students in undergraduate, graduate and online programs, which is an increase of 367 students, or 7.8%, from last year’s record of 4,715 enrolled.

Driving the university’s 13th consecutive record enrollment included 1,139 first-time freshmen students, the largest freshman class in the university’s history, up 17% from last year. The previous record for an incoming freshman class was 995 in 2019, with dual enrolled high school students and graduate students also increasing to 672 and 542, respectively.