Cedarville preparing for new master physician assistant program

The admission process for Cedarville University’s new Master program will begin this summer, with the first class starting in May 2023.
The Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant (PA) Studies Program is pending accreditation review and decision by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA) this September, according to the university.
PAs are medical clinicians who specialize in a variety of areas using team-based medical practices. They can conduct exams, diagnose, treat illnesses and assist with surgeries.
The 24-month program will be divided into two phases with the first 12 months in the classroom to prepare students for the clinical phase.
After completing a one-month Clinical Year Foundations transition course, students will rotate through seven required four-week rotations in specific areas such as of family medicine, internal medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, emergency medicine, surgery and behavioral medicine.
Students will then complete two additional four-week rotations in areas of interest as well as a senior seminar course to prepare for a career.
“In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, healthcare is in a unique spot,” said Jason Grahame, program director and assistant professor of PA studies. “We are in need of professionals who can approach the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual aspects of a patient’s health. Despite 280-plus accredited PA programs in the country, less than 20 are housed in evangelically aligned schools, but none of them are specifically targeting the academic preparation and spiritual discipleship of Christian PA students.”
This course is the only evangelical program of its kind to equip students to integrate biblical concepts into their patient care while also interacting with other Christian PA students with similar aspirations.
“Our goal is to train students to be well prepared for their entry-level national certification exam (NCCPA’s PANCE), be able to integrate biblical principles throughout their work as healthcare providers and serve those in need wherever God leads them,” said Grahame.
