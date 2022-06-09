springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cedarville preparing for new master physician assistant program

Jason Grahame leads the way as director for Cedarville’s new PA Program for graduate students. Contributed/Photo by Scott Huck, Cedarville University

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Grahame leads the way as director for Cedarville’s new PA Program for graduate students. Contributed/Photo by Scott Huck, Cedarville University

News
By
1 hour ago

The admission process for Cedarville University’s new Master program will begin this summer, with the first class starting in May 2023.

The Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant (PA) Studies Program is pending accreditation review and decision by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA) this September, according to the university.

PAs are medical clinicians who specialize in a variety of areas using team-based medical practices. They can conduct exams, diagnose, treat illnesses and assist with surgeries.

ExploreCedarville adds new MBA concentration in accounting

The 24-month program will be divided into two phases with the first 12 months in the classroom to prepare students for the clinical phase.

After completing a one-month Clinical Year Foundations transition course, students will rotate through seven required four-week rotations in specific areas such as of family medicine, internal medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, emergency medicine, surgery and behavioral medicine.

Students will then complete two additional four-week rotations in areas of interest as well as a senior seminar course to prepare for a career.

ExploreClark County students to learn about STEM careers during summer camp

“In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, healthcare is in a unique spot,” said Jason Grahame, program director and assistant professor of PA studies. “We are in need of professionals who can approach the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual aspects of a patient’s health. Despite 280-plus accredited PA programs in the country, less than 20 are housed in evangelically aligned schools, but none of them are specifically targeting the academic preparation and spiritual discipleship of Christian PA students.”

This course is the only evangelical program of its kind to equip students to integrate biblical concepts into their patient care while also interacting with other Christian PA students with similar aspirations.

“Our goal is to train students to be well prepared for their entry-level national certification exam (NCCPA’s PANCE), be able to integrate biblical principles throughout their work as healthcare providers and serve those in need wherever God leads them,” said Grahame.

In Other News
1
Attorney: Family committed seeking accountability for Eric Cole’s death
2
Springfield native’s first film getting wide release
3
Wittenberg awarded $400K in math, literacy tutoring grant for local...
4
Clark County cleans up after suspected tornado strikes
5
Survivor says Clark County storm ‘knocked us all to the ground’

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top