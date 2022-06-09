Cedarville preparing for new master physician assistant program

Students will then complete two additional four-week rotations in areas of interest as well as a senior seminar course to prepare for a career.

“In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, healthcare is in a unique spot,” said Jason Grahame, program director and assistant professor of PA studies. “We are in need of professionals who can approach the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual aspects of a patient’s health. Despite 280-plus accredited PA programs in the country, less than 20 are housed in evangelically aligned schools, but none of them are specifically targeting the academic preparation and spiritual discipleship of Christian PA students.”

This course is the only evangelical program of its kind to equip students to integrate biblical concepts into their patient care while also interacting with other Christian PA students with similar aspirations.

“Our goal is to train students to be well prepared for their entry-level national certification exam (NCCPA’s PANCE), be able to integrate biblical principles throughout their work as healthcare providers and serve those in need wherever God leads them,” said Grahame.