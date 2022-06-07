springfield-news-sun logo
Cedarville adds new MBA concentration in accounting

A Cedarville University student in the School of Business study area.

A Cedarville University student in the School of Business study area. CONTRIBUTED/Scott Huck, Cedarville University.

The new Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) concentration is a 36-credit hour program.

Cedarville University has added a new Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) concentration to meet the needs of students and the business community.

The new M.B.A. accounting concentration is a 36-credit hour program that will include the nine core courses from other M.B.A. concentrations, with the addition of three accounting classes that can be taken in-person or online.

“(This) concentration is now available to students who desire to weave key business principles among a biblical worldview approach in education,” according to the university.

The program will offer bachelor’s-prepared accounting majors additional hours toward the 150-credit hour requirement for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Exam. It will help students work towards CPA certification while gaining gaining knowledge and earning a graduate degree without needing to transfer institutions, as well as allow them to take up to two courses toward their M.B.A. during undergraduate coursework.

John Delano, associate dean of the school of business, said the program is designed for students who want to focus their career in accounting.

“A Cedarville M.B.A. with an accounting concentration will prepare our graduates well for managerial accounting positions in both public and private accounting firms,” he said.

Students that apply and start their M.B.A. in July or August will be eligible for a $1,000 achievement scholarship.

For more information, visit cedarville.edu/academic-programs/mba-accounting.

