Cedarville pharmacy school, Kroger helps with food insecurities by providing food pantry

Nearly 30% of college students experience food insecurity at some point during their college years, according to the Journal of Health Affairs. Although many undergraduate students living on campus have meal plans, including those at Cedarville, some still experience that food insecurity.

This research helped motivate Kroger to provide funding for food options to stock the pantry. They will provide free, nonperishable foods throughout the year that any pharmacy students can take whenever needed.

“They’re a great pharmacy partner, especially in helping us fight food insecurity,” Bates said. “We couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”

Bates said modeling whole-person care for pharmacy students likely results in graduates who strive to meet all their patients’ needs once they become pharmacist.

The school of pharmacy’s mission is to help student pharmacists assess and meet the health needs of diverse populations through patient-centered care, servant leadership, ethical decision-making, inter-professional collaboration, scholarly innovation and continued personal and professional development.