Clark County grads cheering, marching Buckeyes to national championship game

Hosier, a Northwestern High grad and Ohio State senior, has been cheering and tumbling since the age of 5, and said she always wanted to be an Ohio State cheerleader.

“Being part of such a historic journey with one of the most prestigious programs in the country is something I’ve always hoped for, and it’s beyond exciting to see it come to life,” she said.

Hiller-Freund, a Springfield High grad, said the Buckeyes going to the national title game in Atlanta feels like the payoff for all the work they’ve gone through.

“The band gets the special privilege of meeting the football team every year and marching a script Ohio with them in it,” he said. “I think we have a special connection, and that’s why we feel every win and loss harder. It enhances my experience immensely.”

Cheering for OSU “awesome”

Hosier said being a part of the Ohio State cheerleading team has allowed her to combine her love for athletics, teamwork, and community, while also challenging herself to grow. She said it has instilled a sense of discipline and consistency as she juggles academics, training, and personal life.

“I’ve always admired the energy and pride of representing such a legendary school,” Hosier said. “The opportunity to support my team, inspire fans, and be part of a tradition that brings people together is something I’m passionate about.”

Hosier, a visual communication design major, said the challenges she’s faced have helped her develop greater resilience and perseverance in tough situations.

“It has definitely been a rewarding experience,” she said. “I have grown so much as a person while being in this program.”

She said the weeks leading up to the National Championship have been “awesome,” and she could not have asked for a better ending as she wraps up her college athletic career.

“My favorite moment as a college athlete would have to be my last non-traditional home game in the Shoe against Tennessee,” she said. “I was able to soak in all my lasts with my teammates and I was also very fortunate to have a large amount of my family there to share those moments with as well.”

Hosier savored winning a 2024 cheer national title with her teammates at UCA College Nationals. Her favorite football traditions include touchdown celebrations in the end zone and dancing to Hang on Sloopy after the third quarter.

She has other Clark County connections too. Kenton Ridge grad Karsyn Readler is on the cheer team with Hosier, and one of the players they’re cheering for is freshman defensive back Aaron Scott, a Springfield High grad.

Hosier’s mother Dina was her coach growing up from the start through her cheer career at Northwestern High School.

“It’s always hard to be your kid’s coach because you expect more out of them,” Dina Hosier said. “It’s a great feeling when your athletes make it to the collegiate level, knowing you had a small part in their dream, but as a mom, it’s even more special.”

Hosier said having her mom at the games means the world to her.

“She has always been my number one supporter, and her presence brings me so much comfort and strength,” she said.

Hosier said young students hoping to cheer in college should know that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, and passion.

“Stay focused on your goals, and never let setbacks discourage you — perseverance is key. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and push you to be your best.”

Springfield High grad in OSU band

And how would the Ohio State cheerleaders dance to Hang on Sloopy without the best damn band in the land? Springfield High School graduate Reese Hiller-Freund had his sights set on the Ohio State University Marching Band (OSUMB) years ago.

“I started playing the trombone when I was in sixth grade, but I actually didn’t start really learning the instrument until my last couple years of high school,” said Hiller-Freund, who also played piano in his younger years.

Hiller-Freund said he knew he wanted to be in the Ohio State band his junior year of high school.

“The first time I heard about the OSU marching band was in middle school when … we would watch clips of the marching band on YouTube and just ogle over it,” he said.

His senior year in high school, Hiller-Freund applied to Ohio State for an “early decision” acceptance. He said he remembers being with friends while they opened their acceptance letters from the University of Cincinnati.

“I didn’t even look at mine because I was waiting for Ohio State’s,” he said. “I wanted to be a Buckeye.”

Reese’s mother Darby Hiller-Freund said when Reese picked the trombone as a Snowhill Elementary student, the instrument was longer than he was tall at the time.

“When he practiced in the basement, we used to joke that we had a baby elephant in the house,” she said. “As a junior and senior in high school, he was selected as one of the marching band’s field commanders. As a true showman, he loved the experience that whetted his appetite for more.”

Hiller-Freund tried out for the OSUMB his freshman year in the fall of 2022, but he called it “a super overwhelming experience” as he was surrounded by talented musicians.

”Dr. Christopher Hoch, the head director of the marching band, read the names of every person who made the band,” he said. “I did not hear my name that night.”

Not to be deterred, Hiller-Freund set his sights on 2023. He pushed himself to improve by joining the Ohio State Athletic Band, Collegiate Winds ensemble, and Jazz ensemble. He also took lessons from a music major in the marching band at the time.

Following marching band try-outs again in 2023, Hiller-Freund heard his name.

“The band is so competitive, and only the best of the best make it. College students come from all over the country to be in this band,” he said. “The next year, I wasn’t going to forget that. I practiced rigorously every single day until I made it on trombone in F row in August of 2023.”

Hiller-Freund said balancing time is the trickiest part of being a full-time student and member of the OSUMB. The band is together for about 30 hours a week in addition to practicing outside of regular band rehearsals, he said.

“It’s like having a full-time job on top of the classes we’re taking,” he said. “I absolutely cannot bring myself to complain about that, though, when the experiences I’m getting are things I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

During the season marching band members must pass music checks, marching checks, and earn their spot each week. The OSUMB learns a brand new show for every home football game.

Darby Hiller-Freund is excited about the Ohio State football team’s accomplishments and roots for the Buckeyes, but as a band parent, she said she’s mostly there for the band.

“I go to Columbus on game days very early some weekends to watch the band rehearse and attend the Skull Session, but then I drive back to Springfield to watch the game on TV,” she said.

Darby Hiller-Freund said the OSUMB and football team have a symbiotic relationship.

“The band is truly the biggest group of cheerleaders and the team gives them so much to cheer about,” she said. “While it would be exciting for OSU to win the national football championship, Reese’s on-going experience with the band has led to much maturation and fun, discipline and goofiness, and friends and memories that will last his entire life.”

Hiller-Freund echoes his mother’s sentiments.

“Being in the band means everything to me,” he said. “Getting cut in 2022 made it all the sweeter.”

Hiller-Freund said he was looking forward to going to Atlanta and bringing home a National Championship trophy after Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game.

“The band and the team work harder than any other school out there and we’re both going to go out and leave everything on the field,” he said. “Go Bucks!”