JD Vance’s mother says she has recovered from health scare to attend inauguration

During her time there, she said Vance visited her at the hospital with many other relatives.

“I must also mention my boy, JD, who investigated and interviewed my surgeon, visited me despite his busy life and insisting I get the VIP treatment while in the hospital. My recovery is slow, but I have an inauguration to attend on January 20,” Aikins said in her public social media post.

She asked others to pray for her so she can board a plane Saturday for Washington, D.C. to witness her son’s inauguration with President-elect Donald Trump.

Aikins has been a supporter of Vance in his political career and recently attended a Middletown City Council meeting to encourage the city to recognize her son’s accomplishments.

“I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and as you know he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home. I still live here and his sister still lives in Middletown. He’s got two nieces who live here and I just think it would be nice if we could acknowledge that this is his hometown and put up some signs,” Aikins said during citizens comments. “He graduated from Middletown High School, he comes back here frequently to visit me and take me to dinner, and I humbly request that.”

The city says it will posts seven entrance signs on Monday noting Vance is a native of Middletown and is the 50th vice president of the United States.